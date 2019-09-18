Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.79 N/A 3.93 11.94 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 317.52 N/A 0.03 61.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of 180 Degree Capital Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -1.43% and an $46.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.