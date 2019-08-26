Reviewing The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)’s and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s results

Both The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.84 N/A 1.59 6.07 WesBanco Inc. 38 3.83 N/A 3.00 12.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Bancorp Inc. and WesBanco Inc. WesBanco Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Bancorp Inc. and WesBanco Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 2% WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

The Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WesBanco Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Bancorp Inc. and WesBanco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 59.9%. The Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of WesBanco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bancorp Inc. 2.43% 7.32% -4.63% 13.35% -1.73% 21.61% WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3%

For the past year The Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WesBanco Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors The Bancorp Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.