Reviewing The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)’s and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)’s results

Since The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bancorp Inc.
|9
|1.87
|N/A
|1.60
|6.08
|National Bankshares Inc.
|39
|5.25
|N/A
|2.50
|16.01
Demonstrates The Bancorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than National Bankshares Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Bancorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|18.9%
|1.6%
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|1.4%
Volatility & Risk
The Bancorp Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. National Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown The Bancorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 89.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.3% of National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bancorp Inc.
|-3.57%
|14.24%
|12.78%
|-7.7%
|-11.32%
|21.98%
|National Bankshares Inc.
|-4.35%
|-3.06%
|7.16%
|-7.02%
|-13.93%
|9.74%
For the past year The Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than National Bankshares Inc.
Summary
National Bankshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors The Bancorp Inc.
