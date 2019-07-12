Reviewing The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)’s and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)’s results

Since The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.87 N/A 1.60 6.08 National Bankshares Inc. 39 5.25 N/A 2.50 16.01

Demonstrates The Bancorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than National Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Bancorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 1.6% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

The Bancorp Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. National Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The Bancorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.3% of National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bancorp Inc. -3.57% 14.24% 12.78% -7.7% -11.32% 21.98% National Bankshares Inc. -4.35% -3.06% 7.16% -7.02% -13.93% 9.74%

For the past year The Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

National Bankshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors The Bancorp Inc.