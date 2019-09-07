Reviewing The Andersons Inc. (ANDE)’s and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s results

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Farm Products. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons Inc. 29 0.12 N/A 1.09 24.61 Calyxt Inc. 13 327.56 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Andersons Inc. and Calyxt Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Andersons Inc. and Calyxt Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Calyxt Inc. 0.00% -31.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Andersons Inc. are 1.3 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Calyxt Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Calyxt Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Andersons Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of The Andersons Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.5% of Calyxt Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Andersons Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Calyxt Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Andersons Inc. 0.64% -1.4% -17.46% -22.62% -21.78% -10.17% Calyxt Inc. 0.22% -27.54% -39.6% -27.7% -44.24% -10.33%

For the past year The Andersons Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Calyxt Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The Andersons Inc. beats Calyxt Inc.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.