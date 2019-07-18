Reviewing The Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)’s results

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 95 0.84 N/A 6.91 13.83 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.17 N/A 1.46 23.20

Table 1 highlights The Allstate Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Allstate Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Allstate Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Allstate Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that The Allstate Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. State Auto Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown The Allstate Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The Allstate Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.19% and an $104.17 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of The Allstate Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.7% of State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 0.18% -0.94% 1.59% 1.89% 0.03% 15.56% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.6% 3.27% -1.46% 2.42% 16.35% -0.71%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation has 15.56% stronger performance while State Auto Financial Corporation has -0.71% weaker performance.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats State Auto Financial Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.