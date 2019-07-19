Reviewing The Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s results

Since The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 95 0.84 N/A 6.91 13.83 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 308,090 2.03 N/A 15978.62 19.12

Demonstrates The Allstate Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Allstate Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Allstate Corporation is currently more affordable than Berkshire Hathaway Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Allstate Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.84 beta indicates that The Allstate Corporation is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Allstate Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Allstate Corporation has a consensus price target of $104.17, and a 0.94% upside potential. On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s potential upside is 16.83% and its consensus price target is $364500. Based on the results given earlier, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is looking more favorable than The Allstate Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of The Allstate Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.7% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Allstate Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 0.18% -0.94% 1.59% 1.89% 0.03% 15.56% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -2.91% -2.84% -0.89% -7.31% 2.47% -0.14%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation has 15.56% stronger performance while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats The Allstate Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.