Reviewing The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)’s and Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s results

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) and Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) have been rivals in the Beverages – Soft Drinks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
|2
|0.00
|39.87M
|-0.26
|0.00
|Future FinTech Group Inc.
|1
|0.00
|7.45M
|-15.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
|2,264,183,088.19%
|-147.4%
|-71.7%
|Future FinTech Group Inc.
|785,119,612.18%
|0%
|-62.2%
Risk & Volatility
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 200.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s 222.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.22 beta.
Liquidity
The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Future FinTech Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Future FinTech Group Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Future FinTech Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 93.55% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.8% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of Future FinTech Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc. has 64.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
|4.52%
|-19.57%
|-16.29%
|-46.38%
|8.82%
|-40.13%
|Future FinTech Group Inc.
|-10.62%
|-15.83%
|-18.55%
|26.25%
|-36.88%
|66.94%
For the past year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has -40.13% weaker performance while Future FinTech Group Inc. has 66.94% stronger performance.
Summary
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Future FinTech Group Inc.
