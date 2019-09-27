Reviewing The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)’s and Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s results

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) and Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) have been rivals in the Beverages – Soft Drinks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 2 0.00 39.87M -0.26 0.00 Future FinTech Group Inc. 1 0.00 7.45M -15.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 2,264,183,088.19% -147.4% -71.7% Future FinTech Group Inc. 785,119,612.18% 0% -62.2%

Risk & Volatility

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 200.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s 222.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Future FinTech Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Future FinTech Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Future FinTech Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 93.55% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.8% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of Future FinTech Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc. has 64.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 4.52% -19.57% -16.29% -46.38% 8.82% -40.13% Future FinTech Group Inc. -10.62% -15.83% -18.55% 26.25% -36.88% 66.94%

For the past year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has -40.13% weaker performance while Future FinTech Group Inc. has 66.94% stronger performance.

Summary

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Future FinTech Group Inc.