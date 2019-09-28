Reviewing The AES Corporation (AES)’s and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s results

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AES Corporation 15 1.34 661.05M 0.74 22.75 Evergy Inc. 65 3.42 234.75M 2.34 25.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Evergy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The AES Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The AES Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Evergy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The AES Corporation and Evergy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AES Corporation 4,281,411,917.10% 20.6% 2.1% Evergy Inc. 362,100,879.22% 5.6% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

The AES Corporation’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Evergy Inc. has a 0.23 beta and it is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The AES Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Evergy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. The AES Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Evergy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The AES Corporation and Evergy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The AES Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Evergy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The AES Corporation has a 10.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18. Meanwhile, Evergy Inc.’s consensus price target is $65.75, while its potential downside is -1.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that The AES Corporation looks more robust than Evergy Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The AES Corporation and Evergy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 87.6%. 0.3% are The AES Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Evergy Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The AES Corporation -0.47% 0.12% -0.65% 3.07% 26.24% 16.11% Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55%

For the past year The AES Corporation was more bullish than Evergy Inc.

Summary

Evergy Inc. beats The AES Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.