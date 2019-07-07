Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|5121.44
|N/A
|-2.30
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-213.2%
|-130.9%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Volatility & Risk
TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
The consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 104.20%. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.83, while its potential upside is 165.90%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-14.18%
|-11.25%
|52.61%
|26.71%
|-49.13%
|71.22%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.73%
|-3.73%
|-3.51%
|-30.98%
|84.6%
|11.24%
For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
