Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3783.97 N/A -2.15 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and has 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.5, and a 181.80% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.