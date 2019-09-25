Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3621.89 N/A -2.15 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.36 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 244.23% at a $20 average target price. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus target price of $136.83, with potential upside of 60.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that TG Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than United Therapeutics Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.