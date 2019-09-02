Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3783.97 N/A -2.15 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see TG Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TG Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 181.80% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $17.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 8%. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.