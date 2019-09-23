Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3771.51 N/A -2.15 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 30.32 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk & Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.32 and its 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand, has 2.36 beta which makes it 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.5. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 230.58%. Competitively Synlogic Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential downside of -19.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that TG Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 82.8% respectively. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.