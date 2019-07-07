Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 5121.44 N/A -2.30 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 31746.38 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TG Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 104.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.3% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.