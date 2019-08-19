Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4263.98 N/A -2.15 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.83 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights TG Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 155.85% upside potential and an average price target of $17.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 55.3%. Insiders held 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.