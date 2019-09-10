Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3938.62 N/A -2.15 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 211.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 55.8% respectively. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 31.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.