Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4780.81 N/A -2.30 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.5 is TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 118.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.