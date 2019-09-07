Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3729.62 N/A -2.15 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 72.73 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 216.46% at a $20 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 61.77%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.