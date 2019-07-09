Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 4918.25 N/A -2.30 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TG Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.16 beta indicates that TG Therapeutics Inc. is 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.44 which is 244.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 112.64%. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -6.30% and its consensus target price is $25. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TG Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 19.9%. Insiders owned 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.