Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4002.16 N/A -2.15 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TG Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 211.53%. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 59.51% and its average target price is $49. The data provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.