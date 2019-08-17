Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Since TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4263.98 N/A -2.15 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. aTyr Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 155.85% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $17.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 35.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.