Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3621.89 N/A -2.15 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 244.23% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.