Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3572.02 N/A -2.15 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 8.56 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.32 beta indicates that TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 249.04% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 21.4% respectively. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.