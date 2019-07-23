Reviewing TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)’s and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)’s results

Both TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.58 N/A 0.30 56.63 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.48 N/A 2.46 12.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TFS Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TFS Financial Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. TFS Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

TFS Financial Corporation’s 0.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Peoples Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of TFS Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of Peoples Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of TFS Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39% Peoples Bancorp Inc. -3.23% -0.25% -3.82% -8.08% -11.49% 5.48%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation was more bullish than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.