Reviewing TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)’s and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)’s results

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.87 N/A 0.30 59.47 Chemical Financial Corporation 41 0.00 N/A 3.90 10.78

Demonstrates TFS Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Chemical Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than TFS Financial Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. TFS Financial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TFS Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

TFS Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.18 and its 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chemical Financial Corporation’s 49.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TFS Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chemical Financial Corporation’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 18.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.9% of TFS Financial Corporation shares and 89% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares. TFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation -1.91% 0.34% 10.39% 7.42% 11.69% 11.35% Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Chemical Financial Corporation.

Summary

Chemical Financial Corporation beats TFS Financial Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.