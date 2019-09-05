Reviewing Textron Inc. (TXT)’s and Its Competitors results

As Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified company, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85% of Textron Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.95% of all Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Textron Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.46% of all Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Textron Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textron Inc. 0.00% 22.60% 8.30% Industry Average 3.25% 26.33% 6.05%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Textron Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Textron Inc. N/A 50 10.06 Industry Average 237.64M 7.32B 62.17

Textron Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Textron Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Textron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.83

As a group, Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 108.06%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Textron Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Textron Inc. -5.39% -7.21% -6.73% -7.82% -26.02% 7.2% Industry Average 5.45% 5.30% 17.43% 20.25% 29.64% 23.95%

For the past year Textron Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Textron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Textron Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.38 Quick Ratio. Textron Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Textron Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.74 shows that Textron Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Textron Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Textron Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Textron Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services. The Bell segment provides military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and services. The Textron Systems segment produces unmanned aircraft systems; smart weapons, airborne and ground-based sensors and surveillance systems, and protection systems; armored vehicles, turrets, and related subsystems, as well as marine craft; test equipment and electronic warfare test, and training solutions; piston aircraft engines; and intelligence software solutions. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and maintains full flight simulators, as well as offers training services. The Industrial segment offers blow-molded plastic fuel systems, windshield and headlamp washer systems, catalytic reduction systems, and engine camshafts, as well as plastic bottles and containers; golf cars, off-road utility and light transportation vehicles, aviation ground support equipment, professional turf-maintenance equipment, and turf-care vehicles; and powered equipment, electrical test and measurement instruments, mechanical and hydraulic tools, cable connectors, fiber optic assemblies, underground and aerial transmission and distribution products, and power utility products used in the construction, maintenance, telecommunications, data communications, electrical, utility, and plumbing industries. The Finance segment provides financing to purchase new and pre-owned aircraft and helicopters. Textron Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.