Reviewing Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)’s and United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) and United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group Holdings Limited 9 0.70 24.74M 0.85 11.49 United Rentals Inc. 117 3.08 76.78M 13.51 9.37

Table 1 highlights Textainer Group Holdings Limited and United Rentals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Rentals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Textainer Group Holdings Limited. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Textainer Group Holdings Limited is currently more expensive than United Rentals Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Textainer Group Holdings Limited and United Rentals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group Holdings Limited 280,181,200.45% 4% 1% United Rentals Inc. 65,770,087.37% 32% 6%

Risk and Volatility

Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a beta of 2.22 and its 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Rentals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.63 beta which makes it 163.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Rentals Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Textainer Group Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Rentals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Textainer Group Holdings Limited and United Rentals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 United Rentals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively United Rentals Inc. has a consensus price target of $167, with potential upside of 33.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Textainer Group Holdings Limited and United Rentals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 91.7%. Insiders owned 76.4% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of United Rentals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Textainer Group Holdings Limited -4.98% -6.71% 2.31% -24.86% -35.13% -2.31% United Rentals Inc. -0.06% -5.77% -8.72% -1.11% -12.99% 23.43%

For the past year Textainer Group Holdings Limited has -2.31% weaker performance while United Rentals Inc. has 23.43% stronger performance.

Summary

United Rentals Inc. beats Textainer Group Holdings Limited on 10 of the 14 factors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers. It also manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, as well as provides acquisition, management, and disposal services. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.1 million containers, representing 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company serves shipping lines, freight forwarding companies, and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.