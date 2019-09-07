Reviewing Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)’s and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse Inc. 56 1.43 N/A 2.14 25.83 Yum China Holdings Inc. 43 1.99 N/A 1.55 29.45

Table 1 demonstrates Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Yum China Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is presently more affordable than Yum China Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2% Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Texas Roadhouse Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Yum China Holdings Inc. has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 22.47% for Texas Roadhouse Inc. with average price target of $64.75. Competitively the average price target of Yum China Holdings Inc. is $48.3, which is potential 5.46% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Texas Roadhouse Inc. seems more appealing than Yum China Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.8% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares and 82% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares. About 5.7% of Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Roadhouse Inc. 1.81% 3.95% 5.44% -10.53% -16.43% -7.49% Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7%

For the past year Texas Roadhouse Inc. had bearish trend while Yum China Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.