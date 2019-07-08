Reviewing Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)’s and Its Competitors results

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) is a company in the Real Estate Development industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.91% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.61% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Texas Pacific Land Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land Trust 0.00% 97.70% 84.10% Industry Average 5.90% 18.31% 11.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Texas Pacific Land Trust and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land Trust N/A 733 31.28 Industry Average 59.87M 1.01B 73.60

Texas Pacific Land Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Texas Pacific Land Trust is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.29 2.84

The rivals have a potential upside of -26.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Texas Pacific Land Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Pacific Land Trust 5.43% -5.79% 16.9% 29.36% 36.68% 56.44% Industry Average 2.44% 3.95% 9.12% 14.80% 11.47% 25.66%

For the past year Texas Pacific Land Trust was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that Texas Pacific Land Trust is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Texas Pacific Land Trust’s rivals are 24.79% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Texas Pacific Land Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust’s rivals beat Texas Pacific Land Trust on 6 of the 6 factors.