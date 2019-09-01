Reviewing Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)’s and Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)’s results

Both Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 59 2.89 N/A 6.12 10.28 Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.64 N/A 1.53 15.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and Investar Holding Corporation. Investar Holding Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Investar Holding Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and Investar Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.1% Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Investar Holding Corporation on the other hand, has 0.15 beta which makes it 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and Investar Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Investar Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is $65.63, with potential upside of 21.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares and 54.9% of Investar Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.1% are Investar Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 1.21% 2.83% -1.96% 5.04% -31.34% 23.17% Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78%

For the past year Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while Investar Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Investar Holding Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.