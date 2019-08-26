Reviewing Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)’s and International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s results

We are contrasting Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) and International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 60 2.86 N/A 6.12 10.28 International Bancshares Corporation 38 3.96 N/A 3.21 11.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and International Bancshares Corporation. International Bancshares Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and International Bancshares Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.1% International Bancshares Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.78. Competitively, International Bancshares Corporation is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and International Bancshares Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 International Bancshares Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is $65.63, with potential upside of 23.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and International Bancshares Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 61.3% respectively. 0.7% are Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.7% of International Bancshares Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 1.21% 2.83% -1.96% 5.04% -31.34% 23.17% International Bancshares Corporation -0.29% 0.13% -7.57% 4.97% -15.25% 9.39%

For the past year Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than International Bancshares Corporation

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors International Bancshares Corporation.