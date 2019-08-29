Reviewing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)’s and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) compete with each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 12 0.46 N/A -3.42 0.00 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94

Demonstrates Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6% Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 3 4 2 2.22 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is $12.56, with potential upside of 80.46%. Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 79.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited seems more appealing than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Aurora Cannabis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.8% and 12.15% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares. Competitively, 3.04% are Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -0.88% -14.91% -47.93% -60.37% -66.58% -48.57% Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01%

For the past year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has -48.57% weaker performance while Aurora Cannabis Inc. has 26.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.