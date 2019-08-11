Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

This is a contrast between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.32 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, and a 1,665.65% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.