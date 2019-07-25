Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

We are contrasting Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.01 N/A -1.37 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Risk & Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 184.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.84 beta. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,511.96% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $5.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.