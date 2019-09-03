Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

We are contrasting Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.75 N/A -1.32 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.23 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 2,100.00% at a $5.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.