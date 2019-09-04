Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.75 N/A -1.32 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.71 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Quanterix Corporation is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 2,100.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.