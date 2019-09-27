Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.92M -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18,596,551,724.14% -80% -60.2% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 281,859,617.14% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.23 beta. From a competition point of view, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.