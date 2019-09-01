Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.81 N/A -1.32 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, and a 2,015.38% upside potential. Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 653.01%. Based on the results shown earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.