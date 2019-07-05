Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -1.37 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.77 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.84 beta. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,095.65% upside potential and an average price target of $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 1% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.