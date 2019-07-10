Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.38
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-17.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.7%
|-43.2%
Volatility & Risk
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.84 and its 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,084.07% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.85%
|-22.89%
|-26.75%
|-59.49%
|-76.24%
|-22.21%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.3%
|14.01%
|50.98%
|51.6%
|18.75%
|108.81%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
