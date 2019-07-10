Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -1.37 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility & Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.84 and its 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,084.07% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.