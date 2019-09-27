Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.67
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 327.35% and its average price target is $35.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
