Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

We are contrasting Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.97
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,574.28%. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 121.40% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than InflaRx N.V.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
