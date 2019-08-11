Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.92
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,665.65% at a $5.5 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
