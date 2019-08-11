Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.32 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,665.65% at a $5.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.