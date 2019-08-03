Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.02 N/A -1.32 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.23 beta indicates that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,494.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.