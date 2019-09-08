Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.69 N/A -1.32 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.23 beta indicates that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 2,171.79% at a $5.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.