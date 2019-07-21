Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.19 N/A -1.37 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.89 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.84 beta indicates that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 184.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 1,273.63% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $5.5. Competitively the average target price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, which is potential 18.18% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.