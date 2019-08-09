Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.02 N/A -1.32 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.47 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,495.13% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.