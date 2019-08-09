Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.02
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.47
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,495.13% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.