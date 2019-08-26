Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.76 N/A -1.32 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.28 N/A -1.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2,056.02% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 227.10% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 55.2% respectively. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.