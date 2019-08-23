Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.77 N/A -1.32 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.23. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, and a 2,026.01% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 15.1% respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.