Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s results

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.70 N/A -1.32 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2,215.79% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $5.5.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 47%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.